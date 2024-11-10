Record mushroom year: now the raiders are coming

And we're not even talking about the gangs from the East or the groups from Italy, who are literally shaving off the forest floor of landowners for commercial and criminal reasons, but also about the hundreds of private foragers who swarm out," describe Viennese environmental legend Dr. Gerhard Heilingbrunner, who has his roots in the Yspertal (Lower Austria), which is currently just as rich in porcini mushrooms, and ecological veteran Helmut Belanyecz.