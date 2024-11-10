Ex-works council dismissed
Wiener Linien: Questionable handling of sick leave
Questionnaires, compulsory visits to the company doctor and sometimes high salary losses have led to criticism of how sick leave is handled at Wiener Linien. The transport company defends itself.
Similar practices to those at the refuse collection service also exist at Wiener Linien, as a former works council member reported to the "Krone" newspaper. Here, too, questionnaires were used, and those who answered "yes" to the question about possible secondary illnesses often lost their tour and had to wait until they were allowed to return to work.
The biggest problem was that they had to accept a pay cut of up to a third during this time because their bonuses were discontinued. "With the meagre basic salary of a bus driver, that was dramatic," explains the former employee.
Dealing with sick leave fuels staff shortage
In addition, anyone who was off sick for more than two weeks at a time had to see the company doctor. They then had to present all their findings to the doctor so that he could form an opinion. He was once summoned to the company doctor while on sick leave after receiving a pacemaker. These manners were also the main reason for the staff shortage. And a large proportion of the dismissals were also based on this, claims the former works council member. Only the extreme staff shortage led to a rethink.
It is unfair to take jobs away from long-serving employees and leave them with considerable losses because there are no alternatives.
Arbeitnehmersprecher der FPÖ-Wien Michael Oberlechner.
Bild: FPÖ Wien
Wiener Linien says: "Our colleagues in the transport service have a high level of responsibility. Their physical and mental fitness is checked before they start their job and at regular intervals thereafter. If employees suffer from a serious illness or have been on sick leave for a long time, their fitness is checked again by our in-house medical team before they start work. Findings can also be requested here if they are required. A medical history form is also part of the usual process. Like all doctors, our medical staff have a duty of confidentiality."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.