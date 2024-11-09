Comes with Tirol
A Styrian fights against his GAK horror record
GAK will host WSG Tirol on Saturday. The opponent is a familiar face in Graz: Philipp Semlic. The "Red Jackets" have fond memories of the coach, having not lost to the Styrian in ten games. But the 41-year-old wants to change that.
Philipp Semlic played against no club more often as a coach than against GAK. He has faced the promoted club ten times in his career to date. His meagre yield: just three draws. On the other side, however, there are seven defeats. Only against Liefering has the 41-year-old lost the same number of times. On Saturday, he will make his next attempt at a first win with WSG Tirol. The first leg ended 0-0 at the Tivoli in Tirol.
Coach Semlic against the GAK
The record: ten games, three draws, seven defeats
August 10, 2024: WSG Tirol - GAK 0:0
April 21, 2024: GAK - St. Pölten 3:1
April 23, 2023: Lafnitz - GAK 2:3
August 30, 2022: Lafnitz - GAK 1:2
August 27, 2022: GAK - Lafnitz 3:1
May 22, 2022: GAK - Lafnitz 4:1
November 21, 2021: Lafnitz - GAK 1:4
March 19, 2021: GAK - Lafnitz 1:1
September 29, 2020: Lafnitz - GAK 0:1
July 31, 2020: GAK - Lafnitz 2:2
"I can't even say why. I always look forward to games against GAK. I don't even have these statistics in my head," Semlic laughs. "There were some close games. Of course, they were often the favorites against my teams." He attributes this role to Graz ahead of the clash. "In terms of the budgetary situation alone, we're not the favorites against anyone. There's no need to beat around the bush." However, the table shows the Tyroleans with twelve points and GAK with just six. "We're causing a sensation with the way we're playing."
Semlic doesn't want to focus too much on GAK in the run-up to the game. "We are sweeping on our own doorstep. "I know how they play, I have to ignore the rest." Much more important to him are the three things he stands for as a coach: "Firstly: a clear, bold playing philosophy. Secondly, we offer players a platform to sell them for good transfer fees. And thirdly: we go the Tyrolean way. There were eight home-grown players in the last matchday squad," explains Semlic, who has also noticed progress. "There is a spirit of optimism, and spectator numbers are also slowly rising. The club is letting me and my team work."
An extended visit home
At the weekend, he will travel to his home in Graz. "I'm looking forward to it, my family and friends are coming to the stadium. As there's an international break afterwards, we'll also be staying at home until Tuesday." By "we", he means his wife and daughter, who have accompanied him to Tyrol. "In Wattens we have a cool apartment on the mountain, I can take my daughter to kindergarten by bike. Everyone is very friendly, it's very comfortable." He signed an option for two years in Tirol. And he has come to stay. Even if he would of course like to make the leap abroad one day.
