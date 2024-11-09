A Styrian fights against his GAK horror record

An extended visit home

At the weekend, he will travel to his home in Graz. "I'm looking forward to it, my family and friends are coming to the stadium. As there's an international break afterwards, we'll also be staying at home until Tuesday." By "we", he means his wife and daughter, who have accompanied him to Tyrol. "In Wattens we have a cool apartment on the mountain, I can take my daughter to kindergarten by bike. Everyone is very friendly, it's very comfortable." He signed an option for two years in Tirol. And he has come to stay. Even if he would of course like to make the leap abroad one day.