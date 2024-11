Benefit from Trump’s victory with these stocks

"America first" is the Republican's motto. This applies above all to the economy. Trump wants to strengthen industry in America and make the country independent. Trump is taking over the USA in a relatively good position - at least as far as the stock markets are concerned. Not since the 1930s has an election taken place under such good auspices on the stock market. The S&P 500, which comprises the 500 largest companies, has risen by over 20 percent since the beginning of the year. Corporate profits are rising by ten percent this year and are expected to increase by a further 15 percent in 2025. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones are also showing a pleasing increase in share prices.