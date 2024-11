Greens: Hands off climate protection measures

Foreign countries are interested in the red-white-red model

Savings need to be made, according to Kogler and his back-up, budget spokesman Jakob Schwarz. The Greens made it clear that savings must be made without cutting investments in climate protection measures. The climate bonus, which was recently put up for discussion (by Tyrol's ÖVP provincial leader Anton Mattle, among others, but also by some experts) must remain. The climate bonus would primarily help poorer people as compensation for the CO2 price, which would rise in the future. "Countries like Germany and Sweden are interested in our model."