Under Trump, climate protection is threatened with a death blow

The USA proudly sees itself as the oldest democracy in the world. However, the development of wisdom has not necessarily kept pace with this. The biggest casualty of Trump's presidency will be climate protection. This stance will have more impact on the world than any of Trump's other measures, especially as it will be taken as a welcome signal by emerging industrialized countries in Asia such as India and China to abandon their own efforts. In Indonesia, for example, more tropical forests are already being cut down away from the world's attention than in the Amazon.