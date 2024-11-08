ICE Hockey League
Vienna Capitals bring in forward with NHL experience
The Vienna Capitals have made a legionnaire swap in their offense. The Vienna Capitals, who are in eighth place in the ICE Hockey League, have parted ways with Jason Willms and replaced him with fellow Canadian Joseph Cramarossa.
The 32-year-old has played 68 games in the NHL, was a teammate of Marco Rossi with the Iowa Wild in the AHL and played for the Löwen Frankfurt last season.
"Decision made quickly"
"Vienna is a great city and the spusu Vienna Capitals are an organization that has always been historically successful. When I heard about the Caps' interest, the decision to sign in Vienna was made quickly for me and my family," Cramarossa is quoted as saying in a press release.
Sporting Director Christian Dolezal added: "We have thoroughly scouted the player market over the past few months and ultimately decided in favor of Joseph. We think he has the ideal overall package for our team. Joseph has leadership qualities and a wealth of experience."
Dolezal continued: "We expect his signing to add a new facet to our attacking play. But his complete style of play will also ensure that Joseph can make the difference in many game situations, such as when outnumbered or on the power play. In addition, he can also bring a healthy amount of toughness to the game should this be necessary."
Jason Willms is leaving the Capitals, he had only one goal and two assists in 16 games.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.