Empire built
This is how incredibly rich rapper Shirin David is!
Rich, richer, Shirin David: the former YouTuber has built up an empire worth millions in recent years. Now she graces the cover of the German edition of "Forbes" magazine and reveals the secret of her success.
"Many people think I only make music videos and post on Instagram from time to time, but the reality is different," explained Shirin David in an interview with the magazine. She even has the feeling "that I work 24/7". This is because she is "always involved" with her music, her products or matters relating to her team and therefore has "no classic nine-to-five job".
"Enough money" for the next video shoot
She admits that she spends a lot of her time on "office tasks". "I don't show this side of my life that often."
There is indeed a lot to do for Shirin David, who was awarded a "Bambi" in Munich on Thursday evening. She not only has her own record label Juicy Money Records, but also the ice cream brand Dirtea as well as Shirin Beauty GmbH and her social media business.
The 29-year-old no longer earns her fortune solely from music - even if that remains the core of her business, as she explained: "For me, it was always just about having enough money to shoot the next cool music video or finance a tour."
However, she has also recently realized "that I want more". That's why she is also interested in "how I can optimize my profits and make strategically smart decisions".
130 million empire
As she herself explains, she has built up a 130 million euro empire in recent years. How does that work? According to "Forbes", the rapper, whose real name is Barbara Shirin Davidavicius, has sold over 70 million copies of her ice cream brand Dirtea alone - which means a turnover of around 97 million euros.
David also recently earned around six million euros from streams (one billion) and YouTube videos (around 600 million clicks). Her first tour also generated income of around 7.5 million euros.
However, David insists that she didn't earn anything, but actually paid around one million euros on top. The reason: "We wanted to set the ticket prices so that everyone could come." In return, David earned an additional 500,000 euros from the tour merchandise.
Shares millions with family
Their perfumes are also real bestsellers. The rapper's fragrances are said to have already sold around one million units. At a price of 20 to 25 euros per bottle, that makes a total of around 22.5 million euros.
Incidentally, Shirin David prefers to share her millions with her family, as she revealed in conclusion. "I bought my mom her first apartment, which is definitely a milestone for me. And she also got a car - just like my sister."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
