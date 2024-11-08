Giant penguin chick “Pesto” grows up

"Pesto" bigger than daddy "Blake"

"Pesto" was born in January. At the tender age of nine months, he weighed 22.5 kilos. That's quite a lot for a penguin - even though "Pesto" is a king penguin, the second largest species of flightless seabird. At 90 centimetres tall, he towered over all the other penguins in the enclosure, including his father "Blake", who was previously considered the largest of his species at the Melbourne Aquarium.