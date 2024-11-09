I have a cold – what should I know?

How the body heals itself

The common cold, also known as the flu, can be caused by a variety of viruses. There are around 200 different types and subspecies of viruses, many of which are rhinoviruses. The cold viruses multiply in the mucous membranes of the upper respiratory tract and lead to typical symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat or cough. The mostly mild symptoms are not caused by the viruses themselves, but arise because our body wants to fight the viruses and get rid of them again: fever helps the immune system to fight the viruses, colds and coughs are the result of the formation of mucus, which is used to expel the germs from the body.