Nurse: “It’s also very much about trust”

"We have pointed out several times that the funding is coming to an end," reported Magdalena Fischill-Neudeck, herself a community nurse, in the provincial parliament. She fell on deaf ears with the state. She and her colleague Christina Kubesch have set up a service in Thalgau: "It's a lot about trust," Kubesch tells us about everyday life. For example, they look after elderly people who come out of hospital and need help in the first few days. Kubesch: "We practise how to wash your hair with an injured shoulder." Or: anyone who cares for their own partner and has to go to hospital themselves is quickly overwhelmed. The focus is clearly on prevention. "We have set up a health cafe," says Kubesch.