“The Gols hospital is far from a done deal!”

They also see a violation of European law. On the one hand, precisely because there is to be no environmental assessment. On the other hand, because there is no nature conservation assessment on the plan. If the construction does not require a zoning procedure, public participation is also no longer possible. "This means that citizens and environmental organizations can no longer submit comments and no longer have party status," explain Spitzmüller and Haider-Wallner. However, this would contradict the Aarhus Convention.