The Gols hospital case
“The Gols hospital is far from a done deal!”
At least that's what the Greens say in a press conference. They would like to appeal to the Constitutional Court. To do so, however, they would need the votes of the ÖVP.
According to the Greens, there are several points that speak for the unconstitutionality and violation of European law of the paragraph in the Hospital Act that is to enable the construction of the hospital.
"This paragraph was passed by the SPÖ in a rush and bungle operation. And purely to enable the construction of the Gols hospital on the Wiesäcker site," explain Wolfgang Spitzmüller and Anja Haider-Wallner. They note that every infrastructure project requires some form of dedication, which is preceded by a strategic environmental assessment. "Only this hospital should be completely removed from the zoning plan and not need any? That is contrary to equality and therefore unconstitutional," say the Green politicians.
They also see a violation of European law. On the one hand, precisely because there is to be no environmental assessment. On the other hand, because there is no nature conservation assessment on the plan. If the construction does not require a zoning procedure, public participation is also no longer possible. "This means that citizens and environmental organizations can no longer submit comments and no longer have party status," explain Spitzmüller and Haider-Wallner. However, this would contradict the Aarhus Convention.
The Greens also do not want to give up on the planned location.
Location remains a contentious issue
Their opinion: an alternative location in Parndorf or Neusiedl would be more environmentally friendly. Then the clinic could already be under construction. Haider-Wallner would like to see the outpatient clinic in Frauenkirchen as a primary care center operating 24 hours a day. For the Greens, there are also a number of unresolved financing issues. They are appealing to the ÖVP to submit a joint petition to the Constitutional Court.
The response from ÖVP district party and club chairman Markus Ulram: "The Greens' demand for a constitutional complaint is pure pre-election skirmishing and does not contribute to a factual solution. We clearly stand for strong and comprehensive healthcare in the district of Neusiedl. A well thought-out and sustainable solution is needed that meets the needs of the region and offers patients the best possible care. People deserve good healthcare and not party political games."
The SPÖ health spokesperson and Mayor of Gols, Kilian Brandstätter, also spoke out:
"Such party political games before an election are always at the expense of the people. The construction of the hospital in Gols is immensely important for the citizens of the district of Neusiedl. We are sticking with the location because it is the best, as all the experts have confirmed. We are true to the people's word and will not be swayed from our course."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.