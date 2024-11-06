Israeli president warns of upheaval during war

Escalation after Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023

Israel is involved in a tough multi-front war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, which is also allied with Iran. The country is also under attack from militias loyal to Iran in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. The conflict with Iran itself, which has been smouldering for decades, has now also broken out openly. The war was triggered by the massacre by Hamas and other extremists from the Gaza Strip in Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 dead and around 250 displaced.