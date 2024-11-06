Vorteilswelt
Kate as inspiration?

Melania Trump causes a stir in a polka dot dress

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 09:03

Has Melania Trump been inspired by none other than Princess Kate? Donald Trump's wife caused a stir with her look during an appearance on election day in the USA.

0 Kommentare

Donald Trump was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump at an appearance in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. And she was the center of attention.

Kate as inspiration?
However, this was not only due to the fact that the former and presumably soon to be First Lady did not want to take off her dark sunglasses even inside the building, but above all due to her look. Because it seemed that the 54-year-old had been inspired by none other than Princess Kate when choosing her dress.

Melania Trump wore dark sunglasses with her polka dot dress. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/CHIP SOMODEVILLA)
Melania Trump wore dark sunglasses with her polka dot dress.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/CHIP SOMODEVILLA)

Because Melania had opted for a polka dot dress. A look that was very reminiscent of Prince William's wife, who has regularly appeared in public in polka dot dresses in the past. Most recently on her comeback after chemotherapy, when Kate recently accompanied Prince William to her first royal appointment in Southport.

Criticism of her look
But Donald Trump's wife also had to put up with some criticism for her look. After all, with such a symbolic election, it is actually customary to support an American designer.

But Melania didn't seem to care: she preferred to wear a look by French luxury brand Dior. 

Melania Trump did not opt for a US designer, but for a look from the luxury brand Dior. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Melania Trump did not opt for a US designer, but for a look from the luxury brand Dior.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Barron was allowed to vote for the first time
Melania had previously posted a photo of her 18-year-old son Barron on Twitter, who was allowed to vote for the very first time on Tuesday. "He voted for the first time - for his dad!" the 54-year-old commented on the snapshot. 

Melania had finally changed for Trump's first speech, slipping into a gray outfit consisting of a calf-length pencil skirt and blazer. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
