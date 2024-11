Spar now turns to the farmers in the milk dispute

The company is committed to the 22,000 local dairy farmers and has hundreds of their products in its range, including those from small local producers. In some cases, dairy products that were previously produced abroad are now produced in Austria. One example is the range of lactose-free dairy products, says Spar spokeswoman Nicole Berkmann. Recently, a new drinkable meal was developed together with a domestic dairy in order to create a sales market for skimmed milk, Spar argues.