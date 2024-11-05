Modern workshop
Laboratory for future Nobel Prize winners
The HTL Mössingerstraße in Klagenfurt is one of the most innovative schools in Carinthia. Graduate Alexander Windbichler has now set up a modern workshop there.
HTL Mössingerstraße in Klagenfurt will have a new, state-of-the-art laboratory workshop from the next school year. The ANX.labs, which opened on Tuesday, will enable the approximately 1,000 students to receive individual instruction in the basics of electronics and computer technology. Anexia CEO Alexander Windbichler, who himself graduated from the HTL, is the sponsor. The lab was equipped by the international cloud and internet service provider. "I wanted to create a laboratory for the students to experiment and tinker," says Windbichler. Nothing in the lab is static, everything is flexible - components, tools, measuring devices and lab power supplies are specifically selected and combined. "Promoting talent is crucial for the future of society. This allows students to work on problem-solving in the fields of health technology, electronics and computer science." A robot gave the opening speech, welcoming the participants personally.
HTL Mössingerstraße was named Carinthia's most innovative school for the eighth time. "In no other province is the proportion of girls at a technical college as high as in Carinthia," says Director of Education Isabella Penz.
As a graduate of HTL Mössingerstraße, I am delighted that technical know-how can be taught in the laboratory in a new way.
Alexander Windbichler, Anexia
Austria already has 25 Nobel Prize winners, none of the leading technicians came from Carinthia. "The workshop is the heart of the HTL, we are a school of the future," says initiator Burkhard Grabner and hopes for future prize winners.
Windbichler is very attached to his school, which is why quite a few graduates get a job at Anexia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
