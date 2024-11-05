Laboratory for future Nobel Prize winners

HTL Mössingerstraße in Klagenfurt will have a new, state-of-the-art laboratory workshop from the next school year. The ANX.labs, which opened on Tuesday, will enable the approximately 1,000 students to receive individual instruction in the basics of electronics and computer technology. Anexia CEO Alexander Windbichler, who himself graduated from the HTL, is the sponsor. The lab was equipped by the international cloud and internet service provider. "I wanted to create a laboratory for the students to experiment and tinker," says Windbichler. Nothing in the lab is static, everything is flexible - components, tools, measuring devices and lab power supplies are specifically selected and combined. "Promoting talent is crucial for the future of society. This allows students to work on problem-solving in the fields of health technology, electronics and computer science." A robot gave the opening speech, welcoming the participants personally.