Trentemøller: The one who weaves gentle melancholy

Expanding the universe

A quality control that he doesn't have as a solo composer. "When I played in bands, there were of course several corrective factors. Not any more, but that makes me all the stricter with my ideas." Trentemøller has let go of the idea that life revolves around him and his creative universe, not least because of his fatherhood. "But I am a child of the 80s and early 90s. That's why this feeling is always part of my sound, no matter where the journey takes me. It is not least this uncertainty that defines his music. "I certainly don't write any particularly special music, but it's my very own. That's how my sound grows and remains different from everything else. I still feel like a kid in a candy store when I'm composing and feel the innocence and joy of the beginning. 80 percent of the job is hard work, but then there are the moments when I sit alone in front of the piano and an idea comes to me. I still get goosebumps that won't go away."