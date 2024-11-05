Vorteilswelt
After the gala in Brazil

This is how Verstappen becomes world champion in Las Vegas

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 08:14

After his miracle drive (from 17th place to victory) in Brazil, Max Verstappen is on the verge of his fourth world championship title in a row. The Red Bull star could decide the outcome as early as the next Formula 1 race in Las Vegas (November 24).

With three races and a sprint before the end of the season, McLaren driver Lando Norris is now condemned to victory. In Las Vegas, the 24-year-old Briton must make up at least three points on Verstappen, otherwise the 27-year-old Dutchman from the Austro racing team will be crowned world champion early.

Lando Norris (left) and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris (left) and Max Verstappen
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Vincent Thian)

Here are the scenarios for a World Championship triumph for Max Verstappen:

  • Verstappen finishes the race ahead of Norris.
  • Norris finishes second, Verstappen finishes third and scores the bonus point for the fastest lap.
  • Norris finishes third, Verstappen fourth and scores the bonus point for the fastest lap.
  • Norris finishes fourth, Verstappen fifth.
  • Norris finishes fifth, Verstappen sixth.
  • Norris finishes sixth, Verstappen seventh.
  • Norris seventh, Verstappen eighth.
  • Norris eighth, Verstappen ninth.
  • Norris ninth, Verstappen tenth.
  • Norris finishes ninth, but does not score the bonus point for the fastest lap.
  • Norris finishes tenth.
  • Norris scores no points at all.

Here is the championship standings:

Ideally, a total of 86 points are just up for grabs. There is much to suggest that Verstappen will once again take the world championship crown in a little less than three weeks' time in the gambling paradise of Las Vegas ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

