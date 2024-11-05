After the gala in Brazil
This is how Verstappen becomes world champion in Las Vegas
After his miracle drive (from 17th place to victory) in Brazil, Max Verstappen is on the verge of his fourth world championship title in a row. The Red Bull star could decide the outcome as early as the next Formula 1 race in Las Vegas (November 24).
With three races and a sprint before the end of the season, McLaren driver Lando Norris is now condemned to victory. In Las Vegas, the 24-year-old Briton must make up at least three points on Verstappen, otherwise the 27-year-old Dutchman from the Austro racing team will be crowned world champion early.
Here are the scenarios for a World Championship triumph for Max Verstappen:
- Verstappen finishes the race ahead of Norris.
- Norris finishes second, Verstappen finishes third and scores the bonus point for the fastest lap.
- Norris finishes third, Verstappen fourth and scores the bonus point for the fastest lap.
- Norris finishes fourth, Verstappen fifth.
- Norris finishes fifth, Verstappen sixth.
- Norris finishes sixth, Verstappen seventh.
- Norris seventh, Verstappen eighth.
- Norris eighth, Verstappen ninth.
- Norris ninth, Verstappen tenth.
- Norris finishes ninth, but does not score the bonus point for the fastest lap.
- Norris finishes tenth.
- Norris scores no points at all.
Here is the championship standings:
Ideally, a total of 86 points are just up for grabs. There is much to suggest that Verstappen will once again take the world championship crown in a little less than three weeks' time in the gambling paradise of Las Vegas ...
