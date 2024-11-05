Borussia Dortmund against Sturm Graz LIVE from 9pm

He himself had never been to Dortmund live before, noted Sturm's coach. "It's an absolute highlight for me too." In preparation, however, it was important for Ilzer not to attach too much importance to the atmosphere. "We mustn't be too impressed by the atmosphere," he noted. Ilzer cited the "force" of the Yellow Wall - BVB's fan stand, which holds around 25,000 spectators. "We have to go into the task with courage, not hide, find the limit, but also the momentum," said Ilzer. "We have to be confident in our heads. Otherwise you have no chance." He can count on Dimitri Lavalee. The Belgian suffered a deep laceration to his shin after a rough foul in the 1:1 draw against Rapid, but has reported fit.