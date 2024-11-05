Champions League
Borussia Dortmund against Sturm Graz LIVE from 9pm
Matchday 4 in the Champions League: Austrian champions Sturm Graz face top German club Borussia Dortmund away from home. The game kicks off at 9pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Sturm Graz are longing for a sense of achievement in the Champions League. After three unsuccessful attempts in the hunt for points, the next task is shaping up as probably the most difficult of the league phase. Today, the Austrian champions host Borussia Dortmund. The German soccer heavyweight has planned for the three points against the underdogs despite an injury crisis. The arena will be sold out with 81,365 spectators.
Sturm had great respect for the "highlight game" in one of the largest stadiums in Europe. The run-in in front of Dortmund's "yellow wall" alone should be an experience for the Graz players. The Westphalians are strong at home anyway: five wins in five league games and a 7:1 win against Celtic Glasgow in the Champions League. However, the visitors will not be left in awe. "We can enjoy ourselves until kick-off, but then focus fully on the game," said defender Niklas Geyrhofer before leaving Graz.
Over 5000 Sturm fans expected in Dortmund
The central defender was not the only one to speak of a highlight awaiting Sturm. "It's really cool to go there. It's something special for every single one of us," said right-back Jusuf Gazibegovic. Irrespective of that, the Bosnian team player said that they also had to have confidence in Dortmund. Club boss Christian Jauk said: "If we score for the first time in this match, it will be the equivalent of a small miracle. But soccer thrives on this hope." The more than 5,000 Styrian fans who will be cheering Sturm on live at the ground are also hoping for a miracle.
Ilzer: "This stage must be used"
It is Sturm's European Cup return to Germany after a 19-year break. The Styrians last played in the Intertoto Cup in Wolfsburg in 2005. The 2-2 draw at the time was Sturm's only point in four international appearances against German clubs. It is obvious that the Champions League stage in Dortmund is even bigger than in Brest or later Lille. "We have to make the most of this stage," said Christian Ilzer.
He himself had never been to Dortmund live before, noted Sturm's coach. "It's an absolute highlight for me too." In preparation, however, it was important for Ilzer not to attach too much importance to the atmosphere. "We mustn't be too impressed by the atmosphere," he noted. Ilzer cited the "force" of the Yellow Wall - BVB's fan stand, which holds around 25,000 spectators. "We have to go into the task with courage, not hide, find the limit, but also the momentum," said Ilzer. "We have to be confident in our heads. Otherwise you have no chance." He can count on Dimitri Lavalee. The Belgian suffered a deep laceration to his shin after a rough foul in the 1:1 draw against Rapid, but has reported fit.
Sturm are one of six clubs - including Red Bull Salzburg - who have yet to make an appearance in the top flight. They have fallen behind against supposed opponents within reach. At Stade Brest (1:2) at the start and in the home games against Club Brugge (0:1) and Sporting Lisbon (0:2), the team from Graz had to realize that every mistake is punished internationally.
BVB with a no-man squad
Dortmund holds on to six points. Clear victories against Brugge (3:0) and Celtic were followed by a 2:5 defeat at Real Madrid. Coach Nuri Sahin was then criticized for his changes. He regained his composure at the weekend with a 2-1 win against Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer had to come off the pitch with calf problems, but on Monday the Styrian, who had once turned professional at GAK, gave the all-clear. The 30-year-old should be back in midfield on Tuesday, as he is also needed there. Sahin lamented ten injured players, from goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to defenders Niklas Süle and Waldemar Anton to striker Karim Adeyemi.
The bench against Leipzig was filled with players from Borussia's third division team. Rotation was not possible, Sahin noted. He rated Sturm as an intense opponent. "If you look at the last few years, it's a club that works very sensibly. The consistency is extraordinary, even when you consider the competition there," said Sahin. Sturm is a "coaching team" that follows through with its idea "very intensively". "It will be a difficult task, definitely." Sabitzer recalled that Graz have "somewhat outstripped" Salzburg nationally. But one thing is beyond question for his Dortmund team: "Our mission is clear: win against them tomorrow."
