After the 2:7 debacle, Hecking is now supposed to save Bochum

Just a single point

The task for the veteran, who has played over 660 games in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 as a coach, is a tricky one. Bochum have just one point after nine games and are seven points behind the non-relegation places. Only 1. FC Saarbrücken (1963/64) and SpVgg Greuther Fürth (2021/22) have been worse in Bundesliga history.