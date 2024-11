Drunk driver could no longer remember

When asked about the incident, the obviously intoxicated man stated that he could no longer remember the accident. A breathalyzer test carried out immediately showed a level of over 1.6 per mille. The driver, who survived the accident unharmed, had his driver's license revoked on the spot. He was also reported to the Bludenz district authority. As engine oil had leaked, a ten-man team from the Gortipohl local fire department also had to be deployed.