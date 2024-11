Wife and son (15) beaten: police operation!

"Between May and November, the 47-year-old is suspected of repeatedly injuring and abusing his 43-year-old wife and their 15-year-old son by hitting them on the body and threatening them at least once with a handgun," the police announced on Monday morning. The female victim filed a complaint on Sunday. This led to a police operation. During a search of the suspect's home, the handgun with which he had allegedly threatened his son and the woman was found. Narcotics were also seized, it is reported.