Zuckerl coalition: Where the ÖVP and SPÖ disagree

The "Zuckerl" coalition has not even been negotiated yet when the first prominent rejection has already been made. Karoline Edtstadler declared her partial withdrawal from top politics (she will remain in the National Council) in the "Krone" newspaper. She is not seeking a ministerial office in the next government - regardless of who actually ends up forming a coalition with whom. This is also remarkable because Edtstadler was considered to be the successor to ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer should he fail to form a coalition and then resign himself.