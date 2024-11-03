99ers back on track after a spectacular performance

Double strike for the preliminary decision

The game continued in the same vein in the second period, with the 99ers steaming ahead. But it was mainly thanks to Vorarlberg goalie David Madlener that it took the 99ers a while to score again. But he had no chance in minute 34, when Rok Ticar made it 2:0 with a follow-up shot after a poke-in. And just 85 seconds later, Nik Albano made it 3:0 in the power play. The early preliminary decision. "Our bunker, our bunker, hey, hey," could be heard echoing deservedly from the stands afterwards. But the visitors did not give up and scored the equalizer in the 37th minute. "We just have to keep playing our game and watch out at the back," said Michi Kernberger during the second break.