Drunk man (27) mistook a public authority for a hotel
Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, the burglar alarm sounded at the district authority in Leoben (Styria). As it turned out, a 27-year-old had mistaken the office building for his hotel and smashed the sliding glass door.
Someone must have been looking a little too deeply into the glass! The man with a Serbian driver's license had probably been drinking the night away. He then wanted to sleep it off in his hotel - and probably thought he had found it in the Leoben district administration building.
But "surprisingly", the sliding glass door did not open when he tried to enter the building. So he tried to force it, pushed the door in - and then looked for his room ...
He was very cooperative and understanding, but accordingly confused.
Marcel Bund, LPD Steiermark
However, pushing in the front door triggered the burglar alarm, which is why several police patrols, including a police dog handler, were on the scene in no time at all. Shortly afterwards, the confused 27-year-old staggered towards the officers in the BH building. He had not yet found his room ...
Charge at large
The police officers then explained to him that it was not a hotel, but the district administration building. "He was very cooperative and understanding, but accordingly confused," says Marcel Bund from the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate."
After his interrogation, he was released. It is not known whether he then found the right accommodation. In any case, he did not return to the district administration.
