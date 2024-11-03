Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Looking for a room

Drunk man (27) mistook a public authority for a hotel

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 12:08

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, the burglar alarm sounded at the district authority in Leoben (Styria). As it turned out, a 27-year-old had mistaken the office building for his hotel and smashed the sliding glass door.

0 Kommentare

Someone must have been looking a little too deeply into the glass! The man with a Serbian driver's license had probably been drinking the night away. He then wanted to sleep it off in his hotel - and probably thought he had found it in the Leoben district administration building.

Searching for a room
But "surprisingly", the sliding glass door did not open when he tried to enter the building. So he tried to force it, pushed the door in - and then looked for his room ... 

Zitat Icon

He was very cooperative and understanding, but accordingly confused.

Marcel Bund, LPD Steiermark

However, pushing in the front door triggered the burglar alarm, which is why several police patrols, including a police dog handler, were on the scene in no time at all. Shortly afterwards, the confused 27-year-old staggered towards the officers in the BH building. He had not yet found his room ... 

Charge at large
The police officers then explained to him that it was not a hotel, but the district administration building. "He was very cooperative and understanding, but accordingly confused," says Marcel Bund from the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate."

After his interrogation, he was released. It is not known whether he then found the right accommodation. In any case, he did not return to the district administration.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf