Vienna: Subway surfer (17) dies in hospital

Urgent warning from Wiener Linien

In this context, Wiener Linien also points out that such actions and tests of courage are always associated with danger to life: "We urge you to refrain from such reckless and life-threatening actions. No TikTok video, test of courage or selfie in the world is worth climbing onto a subway or streetcar and risking your life. Anyone who notices a dangerous situation should immediately activate the emergency call devices in the vehicles or on the platform."