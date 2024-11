Halloween night in the Ländle was quiet

The police had to be called out five times because buildings had been pelted with eggs, although no property damage was caused. In addition, two cases of bodily harm due to fights were recorded at the countless Halloween parties, and the police were called out 24 times because pyrotechnics were being used illegally - the officers seized the corresponding items from a total of seven people. The regional police directorate concluded: "From the police's point of view, it was a quiet Halloween night without any major incidents."