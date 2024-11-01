Bus conversion necessary
Marcel needs help: “Only his dog calms him down”
They have just celebrated their birthday: a 15-year-old, perfectly healthy, happy Styrian. And his twin, who is handicapped and lives in his own world. And needs help to do so.
A few days ago, it was exactly 15 years ago that the twins saw the light of day. Long awaited, true children of the heart. But while one of the boys practically laughed his way into the world, "I immediately noticed that something was wrong with my second son," explains the mother. "Marcel didn't react to anything, he couldn't even lift his head."
The diagnosis hit the family like a hammer blow: "Marcel had a brain haemorrhage in the womb, the consequences are also autistic traits, plus a rare genetic defect." Today, the teenager can only walk short distances, is otherwise in a wheelchair and lives in his own world. It's bad for everyone when he gets "grumpy", throwing objects and lashing out. The only thing that calms him down is his dog "Nicki", whom he loves more than anything.
No vacation for 15 years
Marcel can't take his eyes off him for a minute, routine is the most important thing for him. Vacation? It's just a memory. There hasn't been one for 15 years, if only because it's financially impossible.
Finances: a heavy topic. The parents don't want to ask others for money. The father is a skilled craftsman, but by no means brings home any riches; the mother is there for the boy. Like many others, there are still debts on the house. "We manage everyday life," emphasizes his mom. But they can't manage the extracurricular activities for Marcel.
Bus needs to be converted
He already weighs 53 kilos, which was no longer possible without a stairlift. A car that fits the wheelchair can also be "set up" with assistance - but the 25,000 euro conversion for the bus is out of the question, despite the subsidy from the authorities. Perhaps you can help?
Bank account: "Die Krone hilft", AT152081500044569523 Keyword "Marcel". Your donation is tax-deductible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.