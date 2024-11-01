Marcel needs help: “Only his dog calms him down”

The diagnosis hit the family like a hammer blow: "Marcel had a brain haemorrhage in the womb, the consequences are also autistic traits, plus a rare genetic defect." Today, the teenager can only walk short distances, is otherwise in a wheelchair and lives in his own world. It's bad for everyone when he gets "grumpy", throwing objects and lashing out. The only thing that calms him down is his dog "Nicki", whom he loves more than anything.