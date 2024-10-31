Frescoes restored
Robbery victim built a chapel
The Petritsch cross in Görtschach commemorates a robbery. The Kulturring Ferlach hired a painter to renovate it, who had to reconstruct parts of the paintings.
Robbery on the Loiblpass road! In the 19th century, the haulier Josef Petritsch regularly traveled to Slovenia with his wagons for the Silbernagl ironworks. "Once he was attacked above the 'Deutscher Peter' inn. To thank him for surviving unscathed, he had this small chapel built on the main road in Görtschach," says amateur historian Rainer Adamik (85), explaining how this gem came to be built.
Weather has damaged the chapel
The small chapel was built in 1852. Adamik: "The special feature is the wrought-iron gate with the name of the survivor carved into it - a rarity in the cultural landscape of such gems."
The chapel was last renovated in the early 1970s. "New measures are now urgently needed," explains Adamik. The frescoes in particular, which were created by the academic painter Peter Markovič (1866 to 1929) from Rosegg, were badly damaged.
The Klagenfurt painter Roland Mutter, who has already renovated countless gems in the region, already knows the work of the artist Peter Markovič well: "He left his artistic mark on the entire Rose Valley."
"The depictions of the saints, the Last Supper, the Ascension of Jesus and the Assumption of Mary had already suffered a lot of chipping on the chapel and were no longer visible in places. Unfortunately, hardly any foundations were built in the past. This is now causing moisture to penetrate the wayside shrine from below. The damage is therefore dramatic." Mutter had to reconstruct parts of the pictures: "The materials were strictly agreed with the monument protection office."
The costs of 14,000 euros were borne by the state and the Kulturring Ferlach. Many donations have also been received.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.