Robbery victim built a chapel

"The depictions of the saints, the Last Supper, the Ascension of Jesus and the Assumption of Mary had already suffered a lot of chipping on the chapel and were no longer visible in places. Unfortunately, hardly any foundations were built in the past. This is now causing moisture to penetrate the wayside shrine from below. The damage is therefore dramatic." Mutter had to reconstruct parts of the pictures: "The materials were strictly agreed with the monument protection office."