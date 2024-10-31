Authorities wrestle over penalties for “subway surfers”

Two of the four boys who recently ruined their lives for an internet video while "surfing the subway" are still struggling with death. However, there are other victims - in addition to their relatives, especially the driver of the U4 train, who has to come to terms with what he experienced and needs psychological help. There are also costs for hospital, ambulance and police and more. However, the authorities have almost no means of dealing with the consequences for the two other boys who survived the incident unscathed.