Hugh Grant finally reveals the names of his daughters

Kimmel immediately jumped on this and wanted to know what unusual names his eight-year-old and five-year-old carry around with them. Grant played along to everyone's surprise, but stretched the suspense even further: "I have a daughter that I ... So me and my wife panicked a little bit when we were supposed to name her. So we decided it would be nice if she could say it in bars later: 'My middle name is Danger!" Which is why the parents settled on Lulu Danger Grant.