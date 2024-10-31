Vorteilswelt
"Panicked"

Hugh Grant finally reveals the names of his daughters

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 12:00

He has three children with his wife Anna Eberstein. But until now, Hugh Grant had only publicly revealed the name of his 12-year-old son - John Mungo. Now, for the first time, the British star has also revealed the names of his two daughters to US presenter Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel had asked Grant about the rumor that his son had inherited his dad's middle name: "Is it true that you are also called Mungo?"

"Gave them even worse names"
Grant hesitantly admitted that he was born Hugh John Mungo Grant and that his son was given both middle names: "I had two very mean parents. Which is why I gave my children even worse names."

You can watch Hugh Grant's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel here:

Kimmel immediately jumped on this and wanted to know what unusual names his eight-year-old and five-year-old carry around with them. Grant played along to everyone's surprise, but stretched the suspense even further: "I have a daughter that I ... So me and my wife panicked a little bit when we were supposed to name her. So we decided it would be nice if she could say it in bars later: 'My middle name is Danger!" Which is why the parents settled on Lulu Danger Grant.

Big brother wanted Minions names
Later in the show, Grant even revealed the name of his youngest: "We called her Blue." This time the brother was the name giver, because the parents once again didn't know what they wanted to call the newest baby.

John's first suggestion was rejected by the parents straight away: "He wanted to call his sister Kevin. Because that's the name of his favorite Minion from 'I - Simply Incorrigible'." But they thought his second suggestion was perfect: "Blue is his favorite color."

The 64-year-old, who also has daughter Tabitha Xiao Xi (13) and son Felix Chang Hong (11) with ex-wife Tinglan Hong, is known for keeping his children out of the public eye.

Children have enriched his life
However, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in November 2020, he admitted that fatherhood has changed him for the better: "Before, I was a half-withered, middle-aged golfer. Now I'm a man with a life full of love. I love my wife and my children and they love me. Which has suddenly unleashed a whole new set of emotions in me - which is very atypical for an Englishman."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

