BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: Heavy artillery

Super-fine engine

The magnificent 145 hp 1300 cc twin-cylinder boxer is of course the new one from the standard GS, just as the entire motorcycle is an upgrade of the standard GS (unlike the 900 GS). Although it does not seem as torquey from the rev range as the 1250cc predecessor model, this is deceptive: with 149 Nm at 6500 rpm, the new generation is not only more powerful, but also outperforms its predecessor across the entire rev range. Between 3600 and 7800 rpm, more than 130 Nm are constantly available. The only thing missing is the tractor-like sonorous sound (even with the Akrapovic twin muffler), but this is due to noise regulations. Stalling is hardly possible, the torque curve starts at 115 Nm.