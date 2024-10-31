Also with automatic transmission
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: Heavy artillery
Yes, have they fitted the side cases to the front of the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure? No, of course not. The box-like part is the huge tank, as dainty as a refrigerator. On the move, this murderous bike is surprisingly light-footed. And the optional automatic transmission makes life even easier.
Of course, the massive appearance is intentional - after all, they describe the GS Adventure in Munich as a "rock in the surf when it comes to motorcycle adventures and long-distance travel". Rock, not pebble. And 30 liters of fuel have to go somewhere. Certainly not in the side cases.
Realistically, that's easily enough for 550 kilometers. And if required, the aluminum tank offers plenty of eyelets in addition to the standard auxiliary headlights and two storage areas at the top on the sides, which someone is sure to use as steps for stunts. Bags from the accessories list can be attached to the eyelets and a tank bag on top, which can easily be folded away for refueling. That brings us back to the front side cases.
Attention, center of gravity!
But you have to think carefully about this extra luggage. It's certainly practical on long journeys; when things get twisty and tight off-road, you might want to lean forward. Above all, however, you notice the higher center of gravity. Although it is lower than before due to the new generation's more central and lower fuel tank, it is logically still relatively high. If you start to lean a little more than you want to when stationary, the bike quickly ends up in the mud. Sometimes it even takes a lot of force to get it up from the stand.
Advantage: The standard engine guard is shaped in such a way that neither the engine nor the rest of the vehicle is damaged in the event of a fall. I tipped it over and there was nothing more than a small scratch on the rear-view mirror. Picking it up was also surprisingly easy, even though the test bike with optional equipment and the aforementioned (filled) bags was significantly heavier than the 269 kg kerb weight ready to ride. 269 kilograms! Yes, a lot, but not for a motorcycle with so much fuel.
Don't forget: After a fall, the standard eCall activates and makes an emergency call - which you should cancel if nothing has happened.
Only one thing should not happen in the event of a crash: The gearshift should not come into contact with anything solid - because it's made of plastic! Our colleagues from 1000PS.at had it break off on a standard GS out of nowhere after a harmless crash.
Super-fine engine
The magnificent 145 hp 1300 cc twin-cylinder boxer is of course the new one from the standard GS, just as the entire motorcycle is an upgrade of the standard GS (unlike the 900 GS). Although it does not seem as torquey from the rev range as the 1250cc predecessor model, this is deceptive: with 149 Nm at 6500 rpm, the new generation is not only more powerful, but also outperforms its predecessor across the entire rev range. Between 3600 and 7800 rpm, more than 130 Nm are constantly available. The only thing missing is the tractor-like sonorous sound (even with the Akrapovic twin muffler), but this is due to noise regulations. Stalling is hardly possible, the torque curve starts at 115 Nm.
Sensational automatic transmission optional
BMW is introducing a new feature with the GS Adventure: ASA, the automated shift assistant, as an optional part of the dynamic package. In principle, this is an automated manual gearbox. But what is the worst way to shift gears in a car is incredibly smooth here on the BMW. The shift strategy changes with the driving mode and only rarely causes irritation for the driver. You can change gear with your foot at any time and if this happens shortly after an automatic gear change, the current gear is correctly retained instead of being changed again.
The claw transmission itself is identical to the normal one, but there is no clutch lever. This is taken over by an electric motor, another changes gear, takes it out or puts it in. This is done so cleanly that hardly any driver can do it manually. Starting off on steep terrain? Nothing cleaner than that! When stopping, first gear is engaged at 5 km/h, because from 6 km/h second gear is always sufficient for accelerating.
When you start to overtake, you have two options: Either you simply turn off the throttle and accelerate on the torque wave or you turn the throttle grip quickly - then downshift. Of course, you can also downshift yourself. The system then returns to automatic mode after a short time.
By pressing a button on the left handlebar grip, you can permanently activate manual mode and ride as you would on any motorcycle with a very reliable, smooth quickshifter.
The only source of error: If you put your foot down on the gearshift when stationary due to carelessness, you accidentally end up in neutral. Then you can't get away from the traffic lights - or the bike can roll away when you put it down.
ASA is a blessing for less experienced riders, especially off-road, because you don't have to worry about clutching and shifting. The left hand stays on the handlebar grip.
It is astonishing that the standard consumption with ASA rises from 4.9 to 5.0 l/100 km, although it only weighs 1.2 kg. In real-world driving, consumption should be significantly lower with the automatic, simply because you are always in the right gear. To be honest, ASA often drives in a higher gear than I would do manually, but it has never bothered me.
Thanks to electronics for really every body size
Despite its sheer size and weight, the large GS is a motorcycle for people of all sizes: its seat height can be varied between under 800 and over 900 millimetres. In addition, the crotch arch length on the left and right is 20 mm shorter than before. The standard seat height with the variably mountable saddle is 870 or 890 mm.
If this is too high for you, but you still want the full 210/220 mm front/rear suspension travel, you can order the "adaptive vehicle height control", which automatically lowers the bike by 30 mm below 25 km/h and raises it again from 50 km/h (can be locked at the top in enduro mode in favor of the suspension travel). In addition, you can order a 20 mm lowering of the chassis (at the expense of the suspension travel) and - if that's not enough - a lower seat.
Multitool for all occasions
What is impressive is that the large Adventure is suitable for all occasions. Off-road, it ploughs its way unperturbed, on the road it sweeps around corners like the worst naked bike. The Metzeler Karoo 4 off-road/onroad tires fitted as standard are also fantastic in this context. At the end of a day's ride from Malaga over the mountains, on asphalt, off-road and a few things in between, the lean angle meter on the display showed 49 and 47 degrees respectively.
The faster you are on the road, the less the mass becomes important and the smoothness comes to the fore. Some criticize the low feedback from the front, but the lack of fork dip thanks to the revised telelever, which has been extended by the "Evo" designation, is quite pleasant. And so far, every GS has repaid the leap of faith.
On long journeys, the GS Adventure impresses with excellent wind protection thanks to the shield with side wings (different sizes and electrically adjustable depending on the version). Tired legs can also be rested and stretched out on the engine guard. A gap in the market for accessory suppliers: Cushions would be nice, especially if you are wearing short boots and thin trousers.
The prices
The base price for the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is exactly 24,760 euros. Other prices circulating elsewhere are incorrect and are due to the fact that BMW is apparently better at building motorcycles than at communicating prices. Standard features include the semi-active DSA (Dynamic Suspension Adjustment) chassis with dynamic adjustment of damping and spring rate as well as load compensation. Heated grips, cruise control with brake function, tire pressure monitoring and keyless ride are also standard.
The optional extras list is full of delicacies, including adaptive cruise control with various collision warning systems and expandable panniers with electrical interface for lighting and USB charging socket. So you can configure your Adventure for just under 40,000 euros. One advantage of the GS is its excellent resale value, especially with good equipment.
Small selection: The dynamic package includes the sports brake, hill start assist, more riding modes and the option to adjust the throttle response and control systems more precisely. With shift assistant 930 euros, with ASA 1811 euros. The innovation package for 1475 euros includes the radar system and improved headlights. The Touring package (1044 euros) includes the electrically adjustable windshield, the holder for the aluminum cases, the preparation for the navigation system and the main stand.
Ride quote
Our tour through southern Spain also took us to a cannon that was transplanted from a British warship to land near Tarifa during the Second World War - the meeting of two heavy guns, so to speak. Because the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure can also be described as such. Not only because of its weight, but also because it can really do everything - except be dainty. The drive is a powerhouse, the automatic transmission a smooth highlight, the ride comfort just as impressive as the dynamic and off-road capabilities. BMW motorcycle designer Alex Buckan predicts that the Adventure will "hit like a bomb" despite its massive appearance. Hit, sunk?
