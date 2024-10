ÖFB: Between penalty goals, life support and Häfn

Despite a rather bumpy first half and the 2-1 scoreline (95'), Austria had delivered a clean performance. Just like Lebenshilfe and Ried Prison did. As with all home games of second division team Ried, both institutions were involved in the ÖFB international match. Lebenshilfe has been cleaning the Innviertel-Arena before every game for two years at its own request. And the multi-purpose cups used by the stadium catering service are taken to the prison for cleaning after every game. "It works perfectly," says stadium manager Leo Kiesenhofer. Just like Sarah Puntigam from the penalty spot.