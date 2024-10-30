Very cheap
Wallboxes tested: The cheapest is the best!
The ÖAMTC tested eight wallboxes that you can use to charge your electric car at home. All of them scored "good", but there were significant differences in the details. The test winner was the cheapest candidate.
None of the tested devices are likely to cause any problems: "In over 900 charging tests with various electric vehicles, there were no charging interruptions. All safety devices also worked without any problems," explains club expert Florian Merker.
In addition to the basic functions, some models even offer a surprising amount of convenience that goes beyond just charging. "It is particularly pleasing that functions such as app control, authorization options and electricity meters can already be found in the entry-level class from 199 euros," says Merker.
The test winner
The DELTA AC MAX Basic impressed the testers with its reliability, practical cable management and ease of use. Despite its low price, it also offers solid features, including a convenient smartphone app that can be used to set the charging current in real time.
The only downside: the connection to the app only works via Bluetooth, which restricts use from a greater distance. The model is an excellent choice for beginners in particular as, despite its low price, it offers numerous functions that are otherwise only found on more expensive models.
The podium places
In second and third place are the EM2GO AC Wallbox (449 euros) and the SUNGROW 11kW EV Charger (499 euros). Both models are characterized by excellent features, including app control and authorization via RFID. Particularly noteworthy is the EM2GO's display, which provides users with detailed information about the current charging status.
Another criterion that the ÖAMTC examined more closely was the power consumption of the wallboxes in standby mode. The most economical model, the ABL eMH1, consumes just 0.5 watts, while other devices such as the PRACHT ALPHA MONO XT require up to six watts. This should not be underestimated, as the wallboxes are on standby most of the time.
