Driver jumped out of excavator, which then sank immediately

An excavator operator was very lucky on Tuesday at lunchtime in Schwarzach. He was working at the Wallnerau power station on the Salzach. His vehicle suddenly plunged into the water from the weir bridge on which he was working.

The cause: a piece of rock was too heavy

The worker reacted quickly enough to save himself: "The driver jumped out of the excavator in time," explains Markus Gewolf from Salzburg Water Rescue. According to power plant operator Verbund, the worker was uninjured. The cause of the accident is now clear: the trash rack at the power plant had silted up since the flood in August. The worker was excavating the rake. "He lifted a stone from the bridge that was too heavy for the excavator," a Verbund spokesperson told the "Krone" newspaper. Gravity pulled the excavator and stone down into the water.