Public US ballot boxes set on fire

Authorities locate "attack on democracy"

Tim Scott, the election director of Multnomah County, where Portland is located, said that a fire extinguishing agent in the ballot box had protected almost all of the ballots, with only three ballots being damaged. They are currently working on a solution for the affected voters, they said. The authorities speak of an "attack on democracy". "We are concerned about this deliberate attempt to influence the electoral process," said the police.