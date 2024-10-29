"3 Generations"
Heidi announces lingerie commercial with Mama Klum
Heidi and her daughter Leni Klum have been appearing together in front of the camera in lingerie for two years now. Now the top model has revealed a little sensation: her mother Erna (80) will also be in the new pictures!
In an Instagram video that she recorded together with her mom, Heidi Klum dropped the bombshell. "Do you know what's coming out in a week?" the 51-year-old asked. "New posters," she replied.
3 generations united
However, it is not the new campaign images for the Italian lingerie label Intimissimi that are the sensation, but another detail: In addition to Heidi and Leni Klum, mom Erna will also be seen in the new photos, as the two went on to reveal.
You can watch the video of Heidi Klum and her mom Erna here:
So there will be three generations in the new pictures, as Klum proudly announced in the commentary to the video. "20 Leni / 51 Heidi / 80 Erna."
Heidi's mom and Leni's grandma definitely have modeling experience. Erna won a beauty pageant in the early 1970s at the age of 28. Klum proudly shared a photo of her mom with a sash on her Instagram profile earlier this year.
"It was fun"
In the past, there had been repeated criticism of Heidi and Leni Klum's mommy-daughter lingerie shoot.
Klum not only turned off the comments on Instagram, but also countered them in an interview with the Daily Mail. "It was fun doing this photoshoot together. My daughter had no problem showing herself in her underwear with me. She just feels comfortable in her own skin, which you can't say about every child in the world."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.