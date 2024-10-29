Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"3 Generations"

Heidi announces lingerie commercial with Mama Klum

Nachrichten
29.10.2024 09:05

Heidi and her daughter Leni Klum have been appearing together in front of the camera in lingerie for two years now. Now the top model has revealed a little sensation: her mother Erna (80) will also be in the new pictures!

0 Kommentare

In an Instagram video that she recorded together with her mom, Heidi Klum dropped the bombshell. "Do you know what's coming out in a week?" the 51-year-old asked. "New posters," she replied.

3 generations united
However, it is not the new campaign images for the Italian lingerie label Intimissimi that are the sensation, but another detail: In addition to Heidi and Leni Klum, mom Erna will also be seen in the new photos, as the two went on to reveal.

You can watch the video of Heidi Klum and her mom Erna here:

So there will be three generations in the new pictures, as Klum proudly announced in the commentary to the video. "20 Leni / 51 Heidi / 80 Erna."

Heidi's mom and Leni's grandma definitely have modeling experience. Erna won a beauty pageant in the early 1970s at the age of 28. Klum proudly shared a photo of her mom with a sash on her Instagram profile earlier this year.

"It was fun"
In the past, there had been repeated criticism of Heidi and Leni Klum's mommy-daughter lingerie shoot.

Klum not only turned off the comments on Instagram, but also countered them in an interview with the Daily Mail. "It was fun doing this photoshoot together. My daughter had no problem showing herself in her underwear with me. She just feels comfortable in her own skin, which you can't say about every child in the world." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf