Victim beaten and tortured before arson attack
An arson attack in Deutschfeistritz on a pregnant woman and her children shocked Styria on Sunday. Now the 29-year-old suspected arsonist and partner of the woman is already in custody. And more and more horrific details are coming to light.
As reported, it is only thanks to neighbors who were out walking their dog that nothing worse happened: they had noticed several spots of fire at the house in Deutschfeistritz at around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday and raised the alarm.
The volunteer fire department was able to extinguish all the fires quickly, preventing a major fire. As has now become known, the man from Yemen had prepared many more fires, but had not gotten around to lighting them.
Residents saved at the last second
Among other things, he had placed a candle in a pile of leaves - as well as in a ventilation shaft. He had already lit the latter, but the brave passers-by extinguished it immediately. "The smoke development was not without danger," reports Martin Zechner, head of operations for the Deutschfeistritz volunteer fire department. Smoke had risen through the gutters and could have reached the residents through the windows. They were only alerted to the seriousness of the situation by loud knocking.
Statue of the Virgin Mary stuck in the sewer
He had also stuffed his partner's clothes into a sewer - apparently to destroy everything "worldly" about her. The statue of the Virgin Mary from a shrine near the house was also stuck in the sewer.
Initial investigations revealed that the man from Yemen had been harassing the 35-year-old, who is seven months pregnant, for weeks. He beat and tortured her. He held a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her and the children. When the Slovakian woman's 13-year-old daughter intervened once, he beat her up.
29-year-old man remains silent about accusations
In her fear of death, the desperate woman would probably never have gone to the police. The 29-year-old had intimidated her far too much. The suspect himself remained silent in his cell in Jakomini prison and refused to make any statements.
