Victim beaten and tortured before arson attack

Residents saved at the last second

Among other things, he had placed a candle in a pile of leaves - as well as in a ventilation shaft. He had already lit the latter, but the brave passers-by extinguished it immediately. "The smoke development was not without danger," reports Martin Zechner, head of operations for the Deutschfeistritz volunteer fire department. Smoke had risen through the gutters and could have reached the residents through the windows. They were only alerted to the seriousness of the situation by loud knocking.