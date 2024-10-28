Two US teenagers surprise with proof

Most people know it from school

The Pythagorean theorem is probably one of the few formulas that many people still have somewhere in the back of their minds from their school lessons. It is about the relationship between the side lengths of a right-angled triangle: The sum of the squares of the cathets (a and b) adjacent to the right angle is equal to the square of the hypotenuse (c), which is opposite the 90-degree angle. You can therefore calculate the length of any side of a right-angled triangle if you know the length of the other two sides.