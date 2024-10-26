Will All Saints’ Day bring a massive change in the weather?

On Tuesday, it will be mostly foggy and cloudy throughout in the lowlands and higher elevations of the north, east and southeast, with little chance of sunshine. In the area of the Alps to the west, apart from morning fog patches in the valleys, it will often be sunny and clear during the day. According to the forecast by Geosphere Austria (formerly ZAMG), it will be three to ten degrees at the start of the day, reaching eleven to 17 degrees as the day progresses.