Will All Saints’ Day bring a massive change in the weather?
The weather during the fall vacations couldn't be more typical for this time of year. In the lowlands, high fog often creates cloudy conditions and the sun first has to prevail against the often rather tough gray. In the mountains and hills, on the other hand, there are plenty of hours of sunshine. But a change in the weather is in the offing.
A foehn wind from the south is currently bringing very mild air to the mountains. In the area of the Alps to the west, apart from morning fog patches in the valleys, it is often sunny during the day. Maximum temperatures will reach up to 22 degrees.
Sunday will start in the north, east and southeast with partly persistent fog and high fog, especially in typical regions such as the Danube Valley, the Waldviertel and Weinviertel, the Vienna Basin and the south-eastern foothills of the Alps. On the southern side of the Alps, there will be even denser dust clouds in the morning, accompanied by local rainfall. The day will start sunny everywhere else.
Most of the fog will clear in the afternoon and the sun will shine more often. Early temperatures will be between seven and 13 degrees, peaking at 14 to 21 degrees, with the warmest temperatures from the Mostviertel to the Pongau.
Temperatures up to 20 degrees!
On Monday, the typical foggy regions of the east and south-east will continue to be covered with thick patches of fog and high fog throughout the day. The sun will rarely shine here. In southern basin locations, fog patches will also persist in places. In the other regions, the day will be mostly sunny from the start, with only isolated clouds occasionally dampening the sunshine. Early temperatures will be between four and twelve degrees, with daytime highs reaching 13 to 20 degrees.
On Tuesday, it will be mostly foggy and cloudy throughout in the lowlands and higher elevations of the north, east and southeast, with little chance of sunshine. In the area of the Alps to the west, apart from morning fog patches in the valleys, it will often be sunny and clear during the day. According to the forecast by Geosphere Austria (formerly ZAMG), it will be three to ten degrees at the start of the day, reaching eleven to 17 degrees as the day progresses.
There are also ideal conditions for hiking tours: the zero degree limit will hover between 3,000 and 4,000 meters throughout the next week, and even at 2,000 meters above sea level, some of the local peaks will reach double-digit plus degrees.
Onset of winter on All Saints' Day?
The stable weather situation with warm autumnal weather is likely to continue until next Thursday, but then there are signs of a "massive change in the weather", according to the meteorologists at Geosphere. From the north-east, the Alpine region will be flooded with cold air from All Saints' Day.
On the local mountains, a drop in temperature of 15 degrees Celsius is to be expected, and at 1500 meters above sea level, the temperature could drop to at least minus five degrees, according to Geosphere Austria. But the meteorologists are not quite sure yet ...
