Enough signatures
Referendum on the Song Contest in Switzerland is coming
The Federal Democratic Union (EDU) has achieved its goal of forcing a referendum on the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Switzerland in the canton of Basel-Stadt.
Specifically, the small Christian national conservative party, which received 1.2% of the vote in the last National Council elections, has collected the necessary number of signatures for a referendum on the loan proposed by the canton of Basel to host the event.
ESC a "propaganda event"?
On Saturday, the EDU submitted 4203 collected signatures, which now have to be certified by the State Chancellery. However, only 2000 would be required for a successful referendum, which means that the referendum on the loan of 34.9 million Swiss francs (37.18 million euros) should take place on November 24.
The EDU had described the ESC, which is to take place in Basel's St. Jakobshalle from May 13 to 17, 2025, as a "propaganda event" for which the public purse should not be allowed to spend money. When handing over the signatures, EDU President Daniel Frischknecht said that Basel-Stadt could invest the money better.
Does ESC need to be redimensioned?
The EDU has no fundamental objections to music, nor to the sexual orientation of the participants, but the ESC has little to do with a music show and is highly politically and ideologically charged.
Frischknecht gave the example of Irish singer Bambi Thug's performance in Malmö this year, which was perceived as satanic. She had appeared as a "practising witch", while the Swiss Salvation Army had been banned from appearing in a Christian setting in 2013.
Should the people of Basel actually vote against the city's financial contribution, the ESC would have to be greatly downsized, a spokesperson for the SRG television station said: "The event would be reduced to a big TV show on Saturday evening, without side events and therefore of course with much less added value for the city."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
