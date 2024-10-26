Heads of state condemn demonstration on November 9

Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) emphasized the "great importance" of neutrality, especially in times of crisis such as these. Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) emphasized that it had sometimes been forgotten in recent years that neutrality also had to be defended by all means. "Thanks to your budgetary resources", the army is now moving forward again and modern equipment has been purchased - "not as an end in itself", explained the Minister, but to be able to protect and defend the population and to help.