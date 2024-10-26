"Deeply outraged"
Heads of state condemn demonstration on November 9
More than 1000 recruits, including 27 women, were ceremonially sworn in at Heldenplatz in Vienna on the national holiday. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) called for the defense of "defensive democracy" and once again strongly condemned a demonstration planned for November 9 by opponents of a coalition without the FPÖ. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen agreed with the criticism.
The soldiers' oath to the constitution is of great importance, Nehammer said, pointing out that democracy is being put under pressure, there is war in Europe and disinformation campaigns are intended to create destabilization and unrest.
"Resilient democracy" also means serving a freedom-loving country that has learned from its history. He was therefore "deeply outraged" that a group wanted to use November 9 for a major demonstration under the motto "Get ready".
November 9 is "one of the most serious days of remembrance we have", Nehammer emphasized. He recalled the National Socialist pogroms of November 1938, when Jews were "humiliated, desecrated and murdered".
There were people who put up resistance and allies who liberated Austria. It was important to defend a defensive democracy, he said, which is why we had to set an example. He therefore expected "all political parties" to distance themselves from the demonstration on this day, explained Nehammer.
Federal President joins in the criticism
In his speech, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen emphasized that he "fully shares" Nehammer's views on the demonstration, which is to take place "on 9 November of all days".
The Head of State, who is also Commander-in-Chief, also emphasized that an efficient federal army is an indispensable part of the necessary state resilience. Therefore, a corresponding budget for the army is also necessary and he is confident that parliament will continue to grant such a budget, said Van der Bellen.
Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) emphasized the "great importance" of neutrality, especially in times of crisis such as these. Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) emphasized that it had sometimes been forgotten in recent years that neutrality also had to be defended by all means. "Thanks to your budgetary resources", the army is now moving forward again and modern equipment has been purchased - "not as an end in itself", explained the Minister, but to be able to protect and defend the population and to help.
Wreath-laying ceremony heralded the start of the celebrations
The Austrian Armed Forces presented themselves once again this year with an information and performance show. The "Lion" helicopter and the "Skyranger" air defense system were on display.
The National Day celebrations began with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony by the Federal President and the Federal Government in the consecration room in the Outer Castle Gate.
