How the Olympic hero “surfed” to sensation

They played together in the Perchtoldsdorf junior team, were in the same class at the Europa-Sportmittelschule Mödling and were close friends. "We're still in touch. He really is a very easy-going guy with a smile," says Fivers center Fabio Schuh about Olympic kite champion Valentin Bontus. "My whole family, who know him well from the past, were delighted for him." The gold medal hero also had fond memories of earlier times in the "Krone" talk. "But I don't follow handball that much." More tennis. "Vali was always better there, I never had a chance," laughs Schuh, who lives in Südstadt and helps out in his dad's construction company. "I'm partly responsible for the bills."