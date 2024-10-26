Fivers in the European Cup
How the Olympic hero “surfed” to sensation
Off to the Hollgasse! The Fivers want to demand everything from the Greek top team Olympiakos Piraeus in the European Cup on Saturday, despite the 21:30 away defeat in the fight for the third round. Fabio Schuh, who knows gold surfer Valentin Bontus well, is also "hot".
They played together in the Perchtoldsdorf junior team, were in the same class at the Europa-Sportmittelschule Mödling and were close friends. "We're still in touch. He really is a very easy-going guy with a smile," says Fivers center Fabio Schuh about Olympic kite champion Valentin Bontus. "My whole family, who know him well from the past, were delighted for him." The gold medal hero also had fond memories of earlier times in the "Krone" talk. "But I don't follow handball that much." More tennis. "Vali was always better there, I never had a chance," laughs Schuh, who lives in Südstadt and helps out in his dad's construction company. "I'm partly responsible for the bills."
On Saturday (20), the big handball stage awaits the 23-year-old, who trains with buddy and Fivers legend Vitas Ziura, in Hollgasse! In the second leg of the European Cup against Olympiakos Piraeus in the battle for round three, full attack is the order of the day. Even though they suffered a 21:30 defeat away from home against last year's finalists. "But we don't want to dwell on the elimination," emphasizes Fabio, who was recently captain despite the absence of Marin Martinovic - who, like Philipp Gangel, is returning from illness. "It's a cool feeling! We want to annoy the Greeks and spring a surprise."
