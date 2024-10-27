Enough of the local dying
Mayor takes the taps into his own hands as landlord
Even a district capital is not immune to the creeping demise of pubs. Mistelbach is no exception: in recent years, a number of businesses have closed their doors. A team led by Mayor Erich Stubenvoll has now proven that Mistelbach does not deserve its reputation as a "dead end in nightlife": they have breathed new life into a "stage tavern gem" on their own initiative.
They simply did not want to let it close: Reinhard Kruspel "had" to keep his "Altes Depot" in Mistelbach open for three months longer than planned before his well-earned retirement. Because: "Everyone still wanted to perform", he remembers(the "Krone" reported). The Bühnenwirtshaus was filled to bursting point more than ever, but left an even bigger gap afterwards. Even at the farewell party - which came as a surprise to Kruspel - it was difficult to keep the guest list within limits: The artist scene alone would have filled the venue in the heart of the city.
After Bühnenwirtshaus even "Frittenbude"? Nobody wanted that
"I don't know who would want to take on the task of inheriting this expensive business. But it was clear to me: it should have 'class'," said the landlord in an interview at the time, and the question of a successor was still open.
During the interview, it became clear that quitting was not a problem for Kruspel, he had achieved enough. However, the future of the restaurant was a difficult topic due to its "quality": Kruspel didn't want to come across as "arrogant", he emphasized in the interview at the time. "But simply selling the former cold rooms, I'll say to a fast food restaurant as an example, just for the money - I don't want to do that to myself or my (regular) customers."
Scene in Mistelbach without this highlight - unthinkable . . .
And now, after long planning and negotiations, Mayor Erich Stubenvoll and City Councillor Michael Schamann, a graduate of the Retz School of Tourism, have founded a limited company with the financial support of other entrepreneurs: The business is to be based entirely on the legendary pub in the district metropolis - with performances by artists who so appreciated the unique flair of the location in the city center.
I wanted a 'worthy' successor to my life's work - one that offers guests something similar. I never thought it would turn out like this.
Reinhard Kruspel hat das Bühnenwirtshaus erfolgreich aufgebaut
"Big shoes to fill" city boss is deliberately "meek"
According to Mayor Stubenvoll, it won't be possible to match the quality of the long-established restaurant overnight: "Preparations are in full swing, because it will take a lot of effort to bring the Depot back to its former glory. The "rehearsal week" starts on October 31, the opening only later, "when everything has settled down", but then with live music and all the trimmings, according to the new operators.
"I haven't become a landlord on the side , so to speak "
Of course, from October 31st, the head of the town, Stubenvoll, will not always be able to operate the tap himself and pour the popular fresh Guinness from the barrel and "let it set", as it should. After all, Mistelbach has over 12,000 inhabitants - and a mayor has enough to do in the town hall when municipal problems are served up to him there. . .
