Mayor takes the taps into his own hands as landlord

They simply did not want to let it close: Reinhard Kruspel "had" to keep his "Altes Depot" in Mistelbach open for three months longer than planned before his well-earned retirement. Because: "Everyone still wanted to perform", he remembers(the "Krone" reported). The Bühnenwirtshaus was filled to bursting point more than ever, but left an even bigger gap afterwards. Even at the farewell party - which came as a surprise to Kruspel - it was difficult to keep the guest list within limits: The artist scene alone would have filled the venue in the heart of the city.