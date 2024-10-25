Corona aid from the state for Deripaska hotel

In June 2020, the state announced that it would provide 15 million euros to help the industry, which was suffering from the pandemic. The hotel of the oligarch, who was placed on the EU's sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, also received money via this channel. As the funding was based on turnover, the amount for the hotel, which has since changed hands, indicates a turnover of 610,918 euros between March and May 2019. Incidentally, businesses could receive a maximum of 50,000 euros.