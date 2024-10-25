Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Locked up in a dungeon

Kremlin fighters: “Punished because we survived”

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 16:41

If you don't die, you obviously didn't fight hard enough: that seems to be the motto of Russian commanders towards forced recruits in Ukraine. A military blogger reports that surviving soldiers were punished harshly when they returned to base. Wounded recruits were locked in a dungeon to die.

0 Kommentare

In order to fill out its troops, the Russian military has enlisted recruits in prisons who can expect a pardon after their military service. However, the military leadership is said not to expect many of them to ever return home anyway, as US military blogger Chris Owen reports on X. 

"Russian commanders reportedly assume that only two percent of soldiers with convictions survive attacks," he explains in a post. "Surviving soldiers are punished because they assume that their survival is proof that they disobeyed their orders."

The military blogger's posting on X:

Injured back on base: 'Mission not accomplished'
Two of these forced recruits who deserted recounted a horrific incident from July. 15 men from their unit had survived an attack and made it back to their base. A commander with the call sign Caspian then explained that they "had not accomplished the mission and that the survival rate of the convicts should not exceed two percent. 

Locked up in dungeons with no food and little to drink
The injured soldiers had not received any medical help, but had been thrown into a kind of dungeon. There they were given neither food nor sufficient water. "Three of the wounded died immediately in the cellar. And the remaining twelve people, some wounded, some unharmed, he immediately sent to the assault, without weapons, without equipment, without anything," the deserters are quoted as saying.

"Human lives are not valuable"
It was there that the rest of the men eventually died. "In short, they kill their own men when something goes wrong ... In short, human lives are not valuable," said the fugitives. In addition, the dead were classified as deserters and not as missing persons - apparently so that their relatives would not receive any compensation. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf