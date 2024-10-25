Career slightly stalled

This motivation probably came not least from her own daughter Nala, who celebrates her third birthday in December and plays an important role in the fact that Fischer has made herself more than scarce live for the past year. Helene herself has fulfilled a long-held passion with this project, as she emphasizes in a press release about the album. "The project probably comes as a bit of a surprise to my fans, but it's actually been a heartfelt wish of mine for a long time to make music for children. It is therefore the logical next step in my career." A career that, despite all the highs, has recently stalled somewhat. The Netflix documentary that had already been produced and was canceled at the last minute due to differences of opinion about the final cut was just the tip of the iceberg.