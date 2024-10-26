Refugees in the “Pampa”: crazy idea fell through

Quick switch to "Plan B"

In the end, everything happened in a flash: the project and the objections to it landed on Dornauer's desk, who did a U-turn and came up with a "Plan B": "We will provide a home for Tyrolean women in need here." Abwerzger praises the quick rethink, but criticizes: "We residents would have been the last to know about the refugee project." Dornauer told the "Krone" newspaper: "We only install such accommodation in harmony with the local population." Examples such as Kufstein have shown this.