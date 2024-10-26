Victory for common sense
Refugees in the “Pampa”: crazy idea fell through
The state wanted to relocate up to 20 young Syrians and Afghans to the Axam district of Omes. Local residents mobilized against this ill-advised solution, and Georg Dornauer, the provincial governor, pulled the emergency brake. Now there is an alternative.
The state wanted to accommodate up to 20 refugees aged between 14 and 18 in the two-family house in Omes. "I was informed. However, I was very critical of the solution in this isolated district," Mayor Thomas Suitner told the "Krone" newspaper. The decision has been postponed for the time being.
Tyrol's FPÖ chairman is also a local resident
Tyrol's FPÖ chairman Markus Abwerzger, who lives just two houses away, also got wind of the matter. Vehicles from the Tyrolean Social Services (TSD) in Omes confirmed the suspicions. Abwerzger made an inquiry to the office of the responsible Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer (SPÖ). The office initially confirmed that the first five refugees would arrive on November 18.
"Daily structure" as reassurance
To reassure them, it was announced that they would be subject to 24-hour care and a "daily structure" with school, work projects and German courses. Presumably in the hope that they would not get any stupid ideas in the "pampas" with inadequate transport links and a lack of leisure opportunities.
Because sending these young Syrians and Afghans out into the wilderness is simply a prank.
Markus Abwerzer zur Unterschriftensammlung
Abwerzger and his neighbors have already collected signatures. "Because sending these young Syrians and Afghans to the wasteland is simply a prank," he emphasizes.
Quick switch to "Plan B"
In the end, everything happened in a flash: the project and the objections to it landed on Dornauer's desk, who did a U-turn and came up with a "Plan B": "We will provide a home for Tyrolean women in need here." Abwerzger praises the quick rethink, but criticizes: "We residents would have been the last to know about the refugee project." Dornauer told the "Krone" newspaper: "We only install such accommodation in harmony with the local population." Examples such as Kufstein have shown this.
