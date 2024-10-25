Rhino cow leaves Salzburg Zoo for Spain

A new home in the large wildlife park

Her new home, the "Parque de la Naturaleza de Cabárceno", is a 750-hectare wildlife park on a former open-cast mine site that is perfect for keeping the gray giants in a species-appropriate way. The decision to build this park was based on the recommendation of the European Endangered Species Program (EEP) for southern white rhinos. "The EEP coordinator recommended Cabárceno as the ideal location for Tamika," explains curator Lisa Sernow, who traveled to Spain with two keepers to look after the rhino cow on her arrival.