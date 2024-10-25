“Paul even has what it takes to play for Bayern”



Coach Patrick Enengl instilled the right attitude in him at the start of the season. "That was quite an adjustment. He demands a lot," says the German. "I learned from the coach that I can't sit back for a second, that I always have to step on the gas." After the bitter 1-0 defeat at Admira, he wants to show a reaction against FAC on Friday. "We haven't been cool-headed enough in front of goal recently. We lack the necessary luck in some games." Against Admira, goalkeeper Jesaja Herrmann (muscle fiber tear). "Of course we're missing him. But we have enough alternatives," said Wanner. "I'm not worried about that at all. "