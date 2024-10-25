Cousin Wanner:
“Paul even has what it takes to play for Bayern”
Paul Wanner is playing for Heidenheim, his cousin Jannik in League Two with Amstetten. The 24-year-old is in close contact with the Bayern loanee and even believes his buddy is capable of a major coup.
A market value of 15 million euros. Only 18 years old. Paul Wanner is a diamond in the rough for FC Bayern, whose Austrian mother has the ÖFB hoping for a decision in favor of red-white-red.
One Wanner already plays for Austria, sorry: in Austria. Cousin Jannik Wanner, "Edelzangler" in the service of second division club Amstetten, who is in close contact with the Heidenheim loanee. "We talk on the phone at least twice a week and exchange ideas," says the SKU kicker. "Of course we talk a lot about soccer, about what we can do better."
Whereby Paul is currently setting the bar very high. "He's a super player. From a purely footballing point of view, he even has what it takes to make it at Bayern. But that also requires luck."
While Jannik bakes smaller rolls. Nevertheless, he is an absolute high-flyer in League Two. The 24-year-old has scored three goals and contributed six assists so far - and has become indispensable on the Mostviertel wing. "The colleagues are great, the environment is great - you can only feel at home here," beams the attacker (who joined from Bregenz in the summer).
Coach Patrick Enengl instilled the right attitude in him at the start of the season. "That was quite an adjustment. He demands a lot," says the German. "I learned from the coach that I can't sit back for a second, that I always have to step on the gas." After the bitter 1-0 defeat at Admira, he wants to show a reaction against FAC on Friday. "We haven't been cool-headed enough in front of goal recently. We lack the necessary luck in some games." Against Admira, goalkeeper Jesaja Herrmann (muscle fiber tear). "Of course we're missing him. But we have enough alternatives," said Wanner. "I'm not worried about that at all. "
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
